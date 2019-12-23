Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan return for Australia, SL series; Rohit Sharma rested for T20Is

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had a deep gash on his knee which required 25 stitches, has also made a comeback to both the squads, chairman of selectors M S K Prasad announced after a meeting of the five-member panel here.

Bumrah had been laid low by a stress fracture of the back and recently bowled during India's net session ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

India will take on Sri Lanka in three T20 Internationals from January 5, followed by three ODIs against Australia from January 14.

Along with Rohit, pacer Mohammed Shami has also been rested from the T20 series against Sri Lanka. Injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar have not been considered.

The Squads

India Squad (T20Is against Sri Lanka): Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

India Squad (ODI against Australia): Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.