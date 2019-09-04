Jasprit Bumrah surpasses legendary bowlers after taking 62 wickets from 12 Tests

1. Best Indian bowlers after 12 Tests

R Ashwin leads the chart with 63 wickets, one more than Bumrah. But Ashwin is currently out of favour for Ravindra Jadeja and he could comeback in the home series against South Africa. Former Indian captain and leg-spin legend Anil Kumble is third in the list with 61 wickets. India offie Harbhajan Singh is fourth with 56 wickets and former India leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani is fifth with 55 wickets.

2. The average and strike rate

At this point, Bumrah has an astounding average of 19.24 and a strike rate of 43.73 and the figures are already in the realm of the legend. After 12 Tests, his average since from a period of 1969 is second only to former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Abbas, who had 16.62. And Bumrah has a better average than some of the legends like Waqar Younis (19.33), Allan Donald (23.21), Wasim Akram (25.5), Michael Holding (27.88) and Dale Steyn (29.2).

His current strike rate of 43.73 is fifth best of all time after Shane Bond (38.7), Kagiso Rabada (38.8), Dale Steyn (42.3) and Waqar Younis (43.4).

3. Bumrah ahead of pace greats

Bumrah's tally of 62 wickets in 12 Tests is second only to former West Indian quick Andy Roberts' 68 and Bumrah is tied with former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis. And Bumrah is ahead of Alland Donald (56), Dennis Lillee (55), Jeff Thomson (53), Curtly Ambrose (51), Dale Steyn (49), Michael Holding (43), Richard Hadlee (42), Wasim Akram (40), Glenn McGrath (40), Bob Willis (37), James Anderson (35) and Malcolm Marshall (34).

4. How team views Bumrah's efforts

"Not much you can say about Jasprit the way he has been bowling. All we can say is we're lucky to have him in our team," Kohli said. "Very rarely do you find a pack of bowlers who are hunting together. Bowling for each other, in partnerships. Today he had a bit of a niggle but bowled three overs on the spot, did the job for the team even when he was in pain. "When he gets momentum, you can see what he can do in 5-6 overs with the new ball like he did in the first innings.

"I've not seen more lethal spells than the ones in those two innings. Standing in slips, you can feel for the batsmen who are playing him because he confuses you with angles, swing. He'll set up for the outswinger and bowl an inswinger, and it's coming at pace. He can hit you with bouncers as well. So I think he's probably the most complete bowler in world cricket right now," said India captain Virat Kohli.