England captain Root thanks fan-tastic follower for ball-by-Galle support

Rob Lewis had travelled to Sri Lanka in March 2020 to watch Root's side in action, only for that series to be cancelled at short notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, rather than return home, Lewis opted to stay put, a decision he made in the hope the abandoned series would be completed at a later date.

England wrap up first Test victory over Sri Lanka

"I thought, 'Oh, this coronavirus will be a month. I'll stay in for that month and then see what happens'. But it rumbled on... there's never been a point where I thought I should go home," he explained in an interview with The Times.

So, while the Barmy Army were unable to attend in their typically high numbers due to travel restrictions amid the continued global health crisis, there was still one visiting spectator there to witness England's seven-wicket triumph in the first of two Tests on the rearranged trip.

Root had acknowledged Lewis – watching the action unfold from the famous Galle Fort that overlooks the cricket ground – when reaching his double century on day three, and he went one step further after the game had come to a conclusion.

Having completed his media duties, the England skipper put in a phone call to thank Lewis personally, as shown by the team's official Twitter account.

Five days graft for the lads Ten-month wait for a super fan One very important phone call...@Root66 @elitebandwagon pic.twitter.com/fu1ir1hgwg — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 18, 2021

"We really appreciate your support. It's an incredible story and journey that you've been on over the last year or so," Root said during the conversation.

"So, more than anything, I just wanted to say a massive thank you. We really appreciate you being here and making the effort to come down and support us.

"It's a real pleasure for us to be able to enjoy this with you, so thank you very much."

England have now won four successive overseas Tests for the first time since 1957, while Root has posted 24 victories during his captaincy reign, leaving only two behind Michael Vaughan's all-time team record.

Lewis is seemingly set to stick around a little longer for the second match in the series, with the second Test starting on Friday at the same venue.