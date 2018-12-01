Jofra Archer could miss Big Bash League for England chance

This week the England and Wales Cricket Board announced a change to its eligibility restrictions, with those, like Archer, who want to play for England now needing only three years' residency rather than seven if they have moved after their 18th birthday.

Archer, a former West Indies youth international, joined Sussex in 2015 and will become eligible for England next year, though forthcoming Twenty20 commitments means that date is set to come some time after March.

However, Archer would be eligible sooner if he skipped the BBL and stayed at home, and the Barbados-born seamer admits he has some thinking to do.

"I'm not too sure ," he told ESPN Cricinfo. "I haven't been to Australia as of yet. I don't know how the CEO would react. I haven't asked yet.

"Obviously everything just happened only two days ago, so there's still some time to do some thinking and to really see what takes priority."

Archer has another reason to be grateful the rule has changed as it means he can now spend more time with his family in Barbados once he becomes eligible.

"Being qualified means I can spend a bit more time at home," he added.

"This is three to four years now that I've only spent two or three weeks at home the whole year.

"Sometimes it's not enough not seeing your family for so long so there's at least some good things out of qualifying this year."