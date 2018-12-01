Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Jofra Archer could miss Big Bash League for England chance

By Opta
Jofra Archer could miss Big Bash League for England chance

London, Dec 2: Jofra Archer could reconsider his involvement with Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming Big Bash League as skipping the tournament would ensure he is eligible for England's Caribbean tour.

This week the England and Wales Cricket Board announced a change to its eligibility restrictions, with those, like Archer, who want to play for England now needing only three years' residency rather than seven if they have moved after their 18th birthday.

Archer, a former West Indies youth international, joined Sussex in 2015 and will become eligible for England next year, though forthcoming Twenty20 commitments means that date is set to come some time after March.

However, Archer would be eligible sooner if he skipped the BBL and stayed at home, and the Barbados-born seamer admits he has some thinking to do.

"I'm not too sure ," he told ESPN Cricinfo. "I haven't been to Australia as of yet. I don't know how the CEO would react. I haven't asked yet.

"Obviously everything just happened only two days ago, so there's still some time to do some thinking and to really see what takes priority."

Archer has another reason to be grateful the rule has changed as it means he can now spend more time with his family in Barbados once he becomes eligible.

"Being qualified means I can spend a bit more time at home," he added.

"This is three to four years now that I've only spent two or three weeks at home the whole year.

"Sometimes it's not enough not seeing your family for so long so there's at least some good things out of qualifying this year."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
WI 111/10 (36.4 vs BAN 508
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 21:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue