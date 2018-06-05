Jofra Archer set to be eligible to play for England in Ashes, World Cup

The 23-year-old, who was born and raised in Barbados, has represented West Indies U-19 rose to stardom in the Big Bash League in 2017 and was sold to the Rajasthan Royals at this year's IPL auction for Rs 7.20 crore.

Under the present ECB regulations Archer has to serve a seven-year qualification period and be "in residence" in England for 210 days a year, which would mean that he is not eligible for England until 2022. But there are plans to accelerate the availability of a player who would provide England with a genuinely quick bowler who is an athletic fielder and powerful lower-order batsman as well.

Archer has a UK passport and the right to live and work in Britain but because he did not move here until after his 18th birthday, ECB regulations stipulate that he has to be in residence for seven consecutive years before getting eligible to represent England.

Although ICC rules state that players who move to a country after they are 18 need to complete a residency period of four years, the ECB increased its regulations in 2012 from four years to seven.

This was done to increase the number of domestic England players and decrease the number of Kolpak players qualifying to play for England.

Now, the move is on to fast-track Archer's case so that he is eligible to play for England in the World Cup and Ashes - both are scheduled in 2019. Any formal proposal to shorten the residency qualification period for players or to fast-track Archer would have to be agreed by the ECB's 12-person board.

Archer had a good IPL season with Rajasthan Royal picking up 15 wickets from 10 games at an economy rate of 8.36 and he played a large hand in powering the former champions to the play offs along with spin duo of Shreyas Gopal and K Gowtham.