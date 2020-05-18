Jonty Rhodes hails Ravindra Jadeja as very committed fielder, lauds Virat Kohli as the fittest cricketer

He has inspired a generation of cricketers who now emulate him on the field and contribute for their team in this department.

India has had quite a few dynamic fielders in the side from time-to-time. Ajay Jadeja, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja established themselves as some of the best fielders of their era.

In a live Instagram session with Raina, Rhodes praised Ravindra Jadeja for his athleticism in the field and spectacular catches he's picked in his career.

Rhodes told Raina, "Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) has taken some fantastic catches. The key is he is very committed. He is very good at anticipating the ball also."

While naming some of the best fielders in the world at the moment, the 50-year old said: "I love to watch AB (de Villiers) batting or fielding. (Martin) Guptill is there. Jaddu. Also, Michael Bevan, he had excellent speed. Also, Jaddu has great speed on the field."

Rhodes - who has worked with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians as a fielding coach in the past - also lauded Raina who himself is a brilliant fielder. In the past, the former Protea cricketer rated Raina has one of the best fielders he has seen on the cricket field.

"You remind me of me. I know how hard fields are in India and I have always have been a big fan (of you)," he said.

Asked what has changed in the fielding department since the 90s when Rhodes made his debut in 1992 to now, he said: "Fielding wasn't a big part of the game then 1990s.

"The difference between then and now is that then every team had 1-2 good fielders...now fitness levels are different. Not just in the IPL or T20 cricket. If Virat Kohli is batting in Tests, you don't want to give him two chances...he will bat and bat..."

"Fielding has changed not just because of me..maybe people became more aware. But players have now identified that it's the third department of the game and not just batting and bowling. The athletic abilities of players have changed," Rhodes added further.

On the fittest cricketers around, Rhodes, who has played 245 ODIs and 52 Tests for South Africa, said India skipper Kohli is right up there.

"Steve Smith stands out..although he does not look to be the fittest one around. You see the transformation of Virat Kohli. He was that chubby youngster earlier and now he has realised if he has to be right up there has to be fit and eat right. Eating right is so important. So Virat Kohli is right up there."