Ashes 2021-22: Hazlewood expected to miss final Test in Hobart

Hazlewood suffered a side injury in the first match of the series against England at the Gabba.

It was thought that the quick, who turns 31 on Saturday, could return in the last match of the series at Blundstone Arena but Australia head coach Langer says it appears that game could come too soon for Hazlewood.

He said: "At this stage it is looking like that. Unfortunately Josh hasn't come up, hopefully he'll be right for the white-ball games.

"It's been really tough on him, he has been really hanging out to play in this Ashes series like everyone.

"He has missed three games, so to have one of our premier fast bowlers out of the series, I guess it is a bit like England missing one of their premier fast bowlers [Jofra Archer] – we've missed big Josh.

"At this stage, if I was a guessing man I'd say that he probably won't play the next Test match but we will wait and see."

Scott Boland underwent a scan after jamming his elbow into his ribs while bowling on a rain-affected day three of the fourth Test at the Sydney Ground, where Jonny Bairstow made an unbeaten 103 as the tourists closed on 258-7 in reply to Australia's 416-8 declared.

But Langer is hopeful Boland will be able to help Australia try and move into a 4-0 lead at the SCG.

"It's amazing modern technology – he went for a scan just after the [tea] break and we were looking at his ribs on the computer screen about half an hour later," said Langer.

"So thankfully there's no fractures. He's going to be sore in the cartilage between his ribs but hopefully he'll be right to bowl tomorrow or in the second innings.

"Whether it's tomorrow morning, but in the second innings definitely."