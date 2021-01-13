Justin Langer backs under fire duo Tim Paine and Steve Smith ahead of Brisbane Test

He was also fined for swearing at the umpire and complaining about Decision Review System (DRS). On the final day of the third Test, he had a verbal duel with R Ashwin. To make the matters worse, Paine also ended up dropping three catches as the third Test ended as a draw.

"You have no idea how much faith I have in Tim Paine. He did not have his best day no doubt but after three years he has hardly put a hair out of place. He has been outstanding as the Australian captain in everything he does. He had a frustrating day," Langer said in a virtual press conference.

"We have got to cut him some slack surely. When you set a standard as high as he does and we do, we understand we will be criticised when we fall below that. It is not what we are about. Tim Paine, he is an outstanding leader and will continue to be for some time yet. He has our 100 per cent support," he added.

Batsman Steve Smith was seen scuffing up the area around the batting crease on day five of the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground and social media users started questioning the Australia batsman for his gamesmanship.

Talking about this whole incident, Langer said: "As for Steve Smith. I can literally not believe some of the rubbish I have read about Steve Smith. An absolute load of rubbish. If anyone who knows Steve Smith, he is a bit quirky and he does some weird stuff. We have all laughed about it... it is what Steve Smith does at the crease. He does it most games, he is thinking about batting."

"Anyone who suggests for one millisecond he was doing anything untoward, they are way out of line.... absolutely out of line. That wicket was that flat and it was like concrete. You need 15-inch spikes to make an indent on the crease. Seriously, I thought that was absolutely ludicrous. In the last couple of years since he has been back, he has been exemplary on and off the field. He has let his bat do the talking, he was abused like anything I have never seen in England, but he kept smiling and let his bat do the talking. Give me a break," he added.