Justin Langer rejected short-term contract extension: Cricket Australia

It was confirmed by Langer's management group DSEG that he had stepped down as Australia head coach on Saturday, following a lengthy meeting with CA the day prior.

Langer's most recent assignment saw Australia hammer England 4-0 in the Ashes, which followed on from a T20 World Cup triumph in the United Arab Emirates.

However, the latter achievement is said to have stemmed from a player-driven environment with Langer having agreed to take a more hands-off approach after receiving criticism following a home defeat to India in the 2020-21 Test series and subsequent white-ball losses to West Indies and Bangladesh.

Langer's intensity away from the pitch has been an apparent point of contention among some of the playing squad.

Australia are set to defend their T20 crown on home soil later this year and Langer - whose winning record is bettered only by John Buchanan among Australia coaches since 1985 when they began employing full-time head coaches – was offered the chance to take charge through that tournament.

However, that offer was not taken up, with Hockley hoping Langer would have stayed on for a "period of transition". Andrew McDonald, Australia assistant coach, will instead take charge in the interim.

"We're disappointed that Justin decided not to accept this extension and instead resigned, effective immediately," Hockley told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

"We very much felt that Justin had earned the right to defend the T20 World Cup on home soil … but we understand and respect his decision."

Cricket Australia has today accepted the resignation of men's team head coach Justin Langer. pic.twitter.com/BhjrN9kuF3 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 5, 2022

A CA statement added: "Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept.

"CA would like to thank Justin for his outstanding leadership since he became Australian men's team coach in 2018 and for guiding the team to the T20 World Cup title last year and the 4-0 Ashes victory.

"Justin is not only a legend of the game but an outstanding individual.

"The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures.

"The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year.

"Justin informed CA this morning he was not accepting the offer and would resign with immediate effect."