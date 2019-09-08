Kagiso Rababa says he's unfazed being overshadowed by Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer performances

Despite having picked up 19 wickets in four Tests this year, Rabada has hardly been the talk of the town in 2019 while Bumrah and Archer's name is on everybody's lips. Ever since Archer became eligible to play for England at the start of this year, made his much-anticipated debut, won England a World Cup, and produced fast, breathtaking spells against Australia in a high-intensity Ashes series.

Bumrah, likewise, has gone from strength to strength and has arguably become the world's top bowler across formats. Having topped India's wicket charts at the Cricket World Cup 2019, Bumrah ripped through West Indies with 13 wickets in two matches as India swept the series 2-0.

Ahead of his team's tour of India, which kicks off with the first T20I next Sunday, 15 September, Rabada welcomed the competition, which he said forces him to lift his own game. "I admire those bowlers, they are good bowlers," Rabada told iol.co.za. "However, the media hypes certain players, and that's okay.

"I know I have been playing very well. Archer is such a natural talent; Bumrah is doing wonders, and that can force you to lift your game. You are not always at the top, that's one thing I can tell you."

Rabada was certainly nowhere near the top at the World Cup, where South Africa endured a disappointing campaign to finish seventh among ten teams. Rabada's unflattering performances mirrored that of his team, as he took 11 wickets in nine matches, averaging 36.09 per scalp.

"It's never easy maintaining a career. I've learned that there are a lot of ups and downs," he said. "I want to be the best in the world, everybody does. You are naturally going to compete in that fashion, I'm not too worried, I'm feeling nice and easy.

"I'm disappointed, not angry . What do I do with anger? When a setback comes, you want to be determined, you don't want to change a lot of things. It's about seeing where you went wrong and then putting in extra work."