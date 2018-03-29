Kane Williamson appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

New Zealand skipper Williamson has been placed in the top post after David Warner stepped down as captain of Sunrisers following the Cape Town ball tampering scandal that fetched him a 12-month CA-imposed ban.

"We are happy to announce Kane Williamson as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2018," said K Shanmugam, CEO of Sunrisers.

Accepting the job, Williamson said: "I have accepted the role to stand in as captain for the season. It's an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players. I look forward to the challenges ahead."

Kane Williamson has been appointed as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad for IPL 2018.

Earlier, Williamson had defended embattled Warner.

Preparing for the final Test against England in Christchurch, Williamson - who was set to play alongside Warner with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL - told reporters: "He's not a bad person by any means. "Through what's eventuated in recent times, there's been a lot of emotion and energy pointed at certain players which has gone to extreme lengths.

"It will blow over in time, but it's grown and grown and, like I say, he's not a buy guy. He's made a mistake and certainly admitted that and they are disappointed with that action."

On Smith and Warner, Williamson - whose team won the opening Test against England - added: "They will have to take the strong punishment and move on. You always learn from tough lessons and I'm sure they'll do that. But it is a shame that two fantastic, world-class players have made a mistake."

Australia coach Darren Lehmann broke his silence as he acknowledged Australia must change their ways, suggesting the embattled side should take a leaf out of New Zealand's book in how to conduct themselves.

Responding to those comments, Williamson praised former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum. "He was huge in that respect. Setting an environment where we wanted to play the game a certain way and it was reflected in the way we went about our business on the field, and off-field as well," Williamson said.