There is a need for us to change: Darren Lehmann

The embattled coach told reporters in Johannesburg that the three players involved in the scandal had "made a grave mistake but they are not bad people."

"These are young men and I hope people will give them a second chance," he said.

Lehmann said he was "embarrassed" and "disappointed" and "hurt for the game" and would change his attitude as coach in future.

On Steve Smith who was sacked as captain, he said "the public love him" and "we've lost a great young man who made a mistake. But I hope he will be back strong."

He also said he was worried about Smith, Warner and Bancroft mentally in terms of the emotional impact of events.

"There is a need for us to change the way we play," he reportedly said, adding that the way the New Zealand team plays is a "model for the game".

"We need to work to bring the respect back from the fans," he said.

It comes after Cricket Australia revealed David Warner was the mastermind behind the ball tampering plot, instructing Cameron Bancroft on how to carry it out along with Steve Smith.

Smith and Warner will be banned from the sport for 12 months, while Bancroft will serve a nine month ban.

All three are expected to provide 100 hours of service to community cricket and Warner won't be able to be placed in leadership positions in future. While Smith and Bancroft will not be considered for leadership positions for two years from the time CA has handed them bans.