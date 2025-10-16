Cricket Kane Williamson Joins LSG Ahead of IPL 2026: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:31 [IST]

In a major development ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has reportedly joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as their new strategic advisor.

According to a report by RevSportz on Thursday (October 16), the veteran batter, who remains an active international cricketer across all three formats, will now take on an influential off-field role with the Lucknow-based franchise.

Williamson, New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in international cricket, brings with him a wealth of experience and cricketing intellect. Known for his calm demeanor, sharp tactical acumen, and leadership skills, his addition is seen as a major boost to LSG's think tank as they prepare for the next IPL season.

The 34-year-old has had an illustrious IPL career so far, featuring in 79 matches and amassing 2,128 runs. He represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from 2015 to 2022, becoming a cornerstone of their batting lineup and even captaining the side to the IPL 2018 final. That season, Williamson's outstanding form earned him the Orange Cap after he piled up 735 runs in 17 matches. He later played for Gujarat Titans, continuing to showcase his class and composure.

In addition to Williamson's appointment, LSG are also making notable changes to their coaching staff. The report adds that Carl Crowe, who has previously worked with Kolkata Knight Riders, will be joining the franchise as their new spin bowling coach. The team had earlier roped in former India bowling coach Bharat Arun in July 2025 as their bowling coach. Arun, who played a pivotal role in India's pace revolution, also served as KKR's bowling consultant for four seasons before making the move to Lucknow.

Williamson, who has scored 2,575 runs in 93 T20Is for New Zealand, last represented the Black Caps in the 2024 T20 World Cup. His arrival at LSG signals the franchise's intent to build a strong leadership core ahead of IPL 2026, blending international experience with emerging Indian talent.

With Williamson's strategic insight and the addition of experienced coaches, Lucknow Super Giants appear set to mount a serious challenge for their maiden IPL title.