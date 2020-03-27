Kapil Dev believes India will win the battle against coronavirus

The 1983 World Cup winning skipper urged Indians to stay indoors during the lockdown as he feels it's the only way to combat Covid-19 which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

"You are supposed to stay at home. So, stay at home. It is the least one can do to help the competent and relevant authorities to fight this life-threatening virus," Kapil told Sportstar.

He suggested the lockdown, which may be challenging for many, has to be taken in a positive way as it gives people time with their families.

"It can be taken in a positive way. Lockdown or Stay at Home. You have to challenge yourself to accept this situation. You have the world inside your home - your family. You have means of entertaining yourself - books, TV, music. Best is the interaction you have with your family members."

Like many sportsperson across the globe, Kapil, who has taken up golf after retirement, also revealed what's keeping him busy at home.

"I sweep the house, clean the garden. My little garden is now my golf course also. I am getting to spend so much time with my family. Something that I had missed in the last so many years," he said

"I give the cook a break and cook for everyone. I take turns to do the dishes. I had learnt all this while playing in England when Romi (his wife) would join me."

The 61-year-old said this tough phase will make the people more responsible.

"People would remember the lessons in hygiene now. Hope they will learn to wash their hands, vow not to spin and urinate in public. We have to keep the surroundings clean."

"Wish we had learnt these lessons earlier but hope this generation will not make those mistakes. I was lucky I could pick lessons from my seniors in cricket and am thankful to them," he added.

Kapil concluded with the belief that India will overcome the situation and win the battle against coronavirus by staying together.

"I always believe in being positive. In cricket you get out for zero after scoring a century in the preceding innings. You end up wicketless after having done your best in the previous spells."

"I have read and heard how the human race has fought and set examples when dealing with crisis. India''s strength lies in our culture - looking after each other and caring for elders. We have to look to help the seniors.

"I know we will win this battle by staying together and strengthening the hands of our government and doctors by staying indoors."