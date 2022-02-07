Kapil Dev takes part in Swachh Bharat activity of South Delhi civic body

During the programme, the former captain of India cricket team along with children and area residents did painting works on walls of a 'dhalao ghar' (dump yard) located in Sunder Nagar, they said. He also made them aware about segregation of waste at source.

He also appealed to citizens to participate in Swachh Survekshan-2022 and support SDMC's bid for a cleaner city, an official quoted him as saying in a statement issued by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

On the occasion, he also encouraged children, office bearers of RWAs and residents to ensure their participation in Swachh Bharat-related activities. He said the flagship programme 'Swachh Bharat Mission' can become successful when people join hands.

The SDMC, in view of Swachh Survekshan-2022, has put up artwork based on Swachh Bharat theme on walls of corporation's buildings, 'dhalao ghars', roundabouts, public toilets, etc in all four zones.

Indian Women Hockey team captain Rani Rampal had earlier appealed to residents of south Delhi to help civic authorities in keeping the area clean, and segregate waste at source. She is the brand ambassador of SDMC's civic initiatives, officials said.

As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, beautiful paintings on the theme Indian music have been made on metro pillars in Najafgarh Zone of the SDMC.