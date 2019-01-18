Karnataka lose 3 wickets in chase of 184 in Ranji quarters

The visitors resumed at 11 for no loss with openers Amit Kumar Gautam (24) and Chetan Bist (33) spending considerable time at the crease before Abhimnayu Mithun broke the partnership by dismissing the former.

The following batsmen got starts with skipper Mahipal Lomror (42) and Robin Bist (44) batting with determination but once the top four batsmen were dismissed the visitors innings fell apart.

Rajasthan lost last six wickets for 99 runs as they were clueless against Gowtham and Gopal. Salman Khan, batting at number six, added a crucial 25 off 62 balls.

Off-spinner Gowtham (4/54) snared four batsmen while leg-break bowler Gopal scalped (3/52) three. Mithun picked up two wickets after conceding 26 runs.

Rajasthan had scored 224 in their first innings with the help of Lomrov (50) and Rajesh Bishnoi (79).

Chasing the target, Karnataka were 45 for three in 18 overs at stumps, with Test discard Karun Nair and Ronit More, batting on 18 and five.

Aniket Choudhary rocked the the host top-order by sending back inform batsmen, Dega Nischal (1) and Krishnamurthy Siddharth (5).

Aniket first cleaned up Nischal and then had Siddharth caught by Chetan Bist, giving a rollicking start to Rajasthan as Karnataka were reduced to 14 for 2 in sixth over.

Other Ravikumar Samarth (16) too did not last long as he was trapped leg before by Lomror.

Brief Scores:

Karnataka first innings: 263 and 45/3 in 18 overs (Karun Nair 18 not out; Aniket Choudhary 2/9)

Rajasthan first innings: 224 and 222 in 67.2 overs (Robin Bist 44, Mahipal Lomror 42; Krishnappa Gowtham 4/54, Shreyas G