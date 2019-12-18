Karnataka, Odisha enter final of first-ever Samarthanam Women’s National T20 Tournament for Blind

Karnataka qualified for the final with nine points after winning all three matches in group A. Odisha on the other hand topped Group B to make it to the summit clash.

Renuka scored 50 runs off just 38 balls and put on 102-run unbeaten opening partnership with Deepika (34 runs off 28 balls) as Karnataka chased down the 102-run target comfortably in 10.3 overs. For her brilliant performance in the batting, Renuka was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Earlier, West Bengal managed to score 101-3 in 20 overs. Captain Sanam Mahali top-scored for West Bengal with 23 runs before being run out in the third ball of the last over.

Odisha women also claimed big victory in their last league match as they defeated Maharashtra by 110 runs at Tripathi Sports Club, Najafgarh here. After being put in to bat, Odisha posted huge total of 242-0 in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Muni Purty (89 runs of 69 balls) and Basanti Hasda (71 runs of 58 runs). In reply, Maharashtra could manage to reach 132-2 in 20 overs. Prajakta Ude impressed with unbeaten 51, however her knock was not enough for Maharashtra.

At DDA Sports Complex Siri Fort, Jharkhand beat hosts Delhi by 11 runs in closely-fought game. Batting first, Jharkhand posted 179-6 in 20 overs. However, Delhi women managed to reach 168-4 at the end of 20 overs.

Karnataka and Odisha will meet in the summit clash at DDCA Sports Complex, Siri Fort on Thursday.

Thawar Chand Gehlot (Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment), Prahalad Joshi (Minister of Parliamentary Affairs), Meenakshi Lekhi (Member of Parliament, New Delhi), Amita Sharma (former Indian women cricketer), renowned journalist, Rajdeep Sardesai (India Today) and HP Singh (GGM, Head - Coordination, ONGC) are expected to be present at the prize distribution ceremony after the final.

Brief scores:

Jharkhand 179-6 in 20 overs (Marsa Hess 67, Geeta Mahto 66) beat Delhi 168-4 in 20 overs (Ankita 48, Namita 45);

Karnataka 102-0 in 10.3 overs (Renuka Rajput 50 not out, Deepika 34 not out) beat West Bengal 101-3 in 20 overs (Sanam Mahali 23) by 10 wickets;

Odisha 242-0 in 20 overs (Muni Purty 89 not out, Basanti Hasda 71 not out) beat Maharashtra 132-2 in 20 overs (Prajakta Ude 51 not out, Ganga Kadam 31) by 110 runs.

Source: Press Release