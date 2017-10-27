Karnataka trump Hyderabad by 59 runs

Shivamogga, October 27: Karnataka notched up their second successive victory in the Ranji Trophy Group A on Friday (October 27), beating Hyderabad by 59 runs at the KSCA Navale Stadium.

Hyderabad needed to score a daunting 380 for an unlikely win and they made a brave fist of it. The visitors ended up with 320 before being bundled out in 109.4 overs on the fourth and final day.

Resuming from their overnight 90 for two, Hyderabad indeed showed lot of spunk to remain in the contest for a good period of time.

They began the day losing overnight batsmen Tanmay Agarwal and Ambati Rayudu while adding 27 runs. Agarwal was trapped in front of the wicket by K Gowtham while Stuart Binny ended Rayudu's stay.

ರೋಚಕ ಗೆಲುವು! Karnataka defeat Hyderabad by 59 runs. 6 points from the game. 2nd consecutive win. #RanjiTrophy #KARvHYD — Karnataka Ranji Team (@RanjiKarnataka) October 27, 2017

This followed a period of stability as B Sandeep and Akash Bhandari added 93 runs for the fifth wicket to take Hyderabad from 117 for four to 210.

Gowtham, who grabbed three wickets, snapped the burgeoning alliance when he castled Bhandari.

Sandeep (80, 205, 10x4) carried the fight alone thereafter but the task was a bit too big to be accomplished by individual brilliance.

The moment of victory came when leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, who captured four wickets to spearhead Karnataka bowling, fittingly ended the match by jettisoning Mohammed Siraj.

Karnataka added six points to their kitty from this match. Karun Nair who scored a hundred in the second innings for Karnataka was adjudged man of the match.