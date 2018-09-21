Karun Nair to lead Board President's XI in warm-up game against West Indies

Karun Nair, who has a Test triple hundred against England, was part of the India Test squad that toured England recently. But the Karnataka middle order batsman did not find himself in the playing XI in any of the five Test matches.

In fact, Gade Hanuma Vihari made his debut in the fifth Test at the Oval ahead of Karun - a move that was questioned by several former cricketers through their columns and social media accounts.

Mayank, who still has not got a call-up to the national side despite scoring truckload of runs for Karnataka in all formats of the game, can take some solace from getting a place in the Board President's XI. KL Rahul, his Karnataka teammate, has secured his position with a big hundred in the Oval Test but other two openers are not entirely in the safe zone.

M Vijay was dropped from the squad after the second Test at Lord's after four modest innings while Shikhar Dhawan too did not have a noteworthy outing in England. However, Dhawan showed some semblance of form with a hundred (vs Hong Kong) and a good knock against Pakistan (46) in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai.

In that context, Mayank, almost certain to open with Prithvi Shaw in the side game, can boost his chances of a national call if he can conjure a big knock against the West Indies. Vihari, who made a fifty in his debut Test against England at the Oval, too is part of the side along with Shreyas Iyer.

It's good chance for Iyer to stake claim for a berth in the middle order with a solid effort against the visitors.

Board President's XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Karun Nair (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Basil Thampi, Avesh Khan, K Vignesh, Ishan Porel.