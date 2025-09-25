What was the Exact Reason behind Shreyas Iyer's sudden break from Test Cricket? What did he tell to BCCI?

Cricket Karun Nair's Test Career Over? Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Breaks Silence On West Indies Series Snub By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 14:44 [IST]

The announcement of India's squad for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies has sparked plenty of debate, with Karun Nair's omission being the most notable. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the media on Thursday, September 25, and clarified the reasoning behind leaving out the experienced Karnataka batter.

Nair, who made a long-awaited comeback to the Indian side after more than eight years, featured in four of the five Tests against England earlier this year. However, his performances failed to meet expectations.

He managed 205 runs across the series, recording just a single half-century and finishing with an average of 25.62. Despite being tried in different positions in the batting order, including No. 3 and No. 6, Nair never truly found his rhythm.

Agarkar admitted that the selectors had hoped for much more from the 33-year-old. "We expected more from Karun Nair, can't be just one innings. Padikkal offers more. We would like to give 15-20 chances to everyone but it is not possible in these circumstances," the chief selector explained.

He further pointed out that opportunities at the highest level are limited and decisions often need to be made quickly. "Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way. Padikkal has been in the Test squad. He was in the Test squad for BGT and played the Dharamshala Test against England. He has shown some decent form with India A. Frankly, expected more from Karun Nair," Agarkar added.

The selectors have now turned to Devdutt Padikkal, who has been making steady progress in red-ball cricket. The left-hander recently reminded everyone of his potential with a composed century on the fourth day of the unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow. His inclusion is seen as a move to inject fresh energy into India's middle order.

While Agarkar stopped short of saying that Nair's Test career is over, the decision suggests that the road back will be extremely difficult. With younger batters like Padikkal stepping up, Nair may have to produce something extraordinary in domestic cricket to force his way back into contention.