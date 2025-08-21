English Edition
KCL 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch Kerala Cricket League on TV and Online?

By MyKhel Staff

The Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025, powered by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), is back for its much-anticipated second edition, promising a feast of fast-paced action and festive cricketing spirit.

Staged at the iconic Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, this 17-day T20 carnival (from August 21 to September 7, 2025) will put Kerala's finest talents under the spotlight, offering them a grand stage to impress selectors, fans, and the wider cricketing fraternity. With 33 tightly packed matches, passionate fan rivalries, and a host of emerging and established names, KCL 2025 aims to capture the energy of Kerala's ever-growing cricketing culture.

The tournament features six franchises:

Alleppey Ripples

Aries Kollam Sailors

Calicut Globstars

Kochi Blue Tigers

Thrissur Titans

Trivandrum Royals

Each team carries its share of local icons, experienced campaigners, and new-age talents who will look to translate domestic promise into marquee performances.

KCL 2025 Matches August 21

The Aries Kollam Sailors, led by the ever-reliable Sachin Baby, bring stability and depth in their batting. Their mix of experience and youth makes them a threatening unit right from the word go. On the other hand, the Calicut Globstars enter with aggression at their core, spearheaded by the explosive Rohan Kunnummal, whose attacking flair at the top could set the tone for their campaign. Apart from that, in the second match, Kochi Blue Tigers take on the Trivandum Royals. The first match will start at 2:30 pm IST while the second match starts at 7:45 pm IST.

KCL 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch Kerala Cricket League Season 2?

All the Kerala Cricket League 2025 matches will be telecast on Star Sports network while the fans can also live-stream the match on Fancode app and website.

Story first published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 14:31 [IST]
