KCL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings, Results of Kerala Cricket League on August 22

By MyKhel Staff

Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 is the second edition of Kerala's premier domestic T20 tournament, organized by the Kerala Cricket Association.

Taking place from August 21 to September 7, 2025 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, it features six teams: Alleppey Ripples, Trivandrum Royals, Aries Kollam Sailors, Kochi Blue Tigers, Calicut Globstars, and Thrissur Titans. Sanju Samson headlines as the star signing for Kochi Blue Tigers.

KCL 2025: Who Won Yesterday and Who play Today?

On the Day 1 of the tournament, Aries Kollam Sailors beat Calicut Globstars in the first match. And then in the second match, Kochi Blue Tigers completed a convincing victory over Trivandrum Royals.

On August 22, there are a couple of encounters. Alleppey Ripples will be up against Thrissur Titans in the afternoon match, while Trivandrum Royals face Kollam Sailors afterwards.

KCL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings on August 22

Team PL W L NR PTS NRR
1. Kochi Blue Tigers 1 1 0 0 2 +3.516
2. Aries Kollam Sailors 1 1 0 0 2 +0.108
3. Thrissur Titans - - - - - -
4. Alleppey Ripples - - - - - -
5. Calicut Globstars 1 0 1 0 0 -0.108
6. Trivandrum Royals 1 0 1 0 0 -3.516

PL: Playerd, W: Win, L: Loss, NR: No Result, NRR: Net Run Rate

**Points Table updated after Match 2

KCL 2025 Fixtures and Results

Date Match Number Teams Result
Thursday, August 21 Match 1 Aries Kollam Sailors vs Calicut Globstars Kollam won by 1 wicket
Match 2 Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers Kochi won by 8 wickets
Friday, August 22 Match 3 Alleppey Ripples vs Thrissur Titans
Match 4 Aries Kollam Sailors vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
Saturday, August 23 Match 5 Kochi Blue Tigers vs Alleppey Ripples
Match 6 Thrissur Titans vs Calicut Globstars
Sunday, August 24 Match 7 Calicut Globstars vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
Match 8 Kochi Blue Tigers vs Aries Kollam Sailors
Monday, August 25 Match 9 Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans
Match 10 Alleppey Ripples vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
Tuesday, August 26 Match 11 Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers
Match 12 Alleppey Ripples vs Calicut Globstars
Wednesday, August 27 Match 13 Calicut Globstars vs Kochi Blue Tigers
Match 14 Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Thrissur Titans
Thursday, August 28 Match 15 Kochi Blue Tigers vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
Match 16 Aries Kollam Sailors vs Alleppey Ripples
Friday, August 29 Match 17 Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors
Match 18 Calicut Globstars vs Alleppey Ripples
Saturday, August 30 Match 19 Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Calicut Globstars
Match 20 Kochi Blue Tigers vs Thrissur Titans
Sunday, August 31 Match 21 Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Aries Kollam Sailors
Match 22 Alleppey Ripples vs Kochi Blue Tigers
Monday, September 1 Match 23 Thrissur Titans vs Alleppey Ripples
Match 24 Calicut Globstars vs Aries Kollam Sailors
Tuesday, September 2 Match 25 Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars
Match 26 Thrissur Titans vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
Wednesday, September 3 Match 27 Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Alleppey Ripples
Match 28 Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers
Thursday, September 4 Match 29 Alleppey Ripples vs Aries Kollam Sailors
Match 30 Calicut Globstars vs Thrissur Titans
Friday, September 5 Semi Final 1 2nd Placed Team vs 3rd Placed Team
Semi Final 2 1st Placed Team vs 4th Placed Team
Sunday, September 7 Final Winner of Semi Final 1 vs Winner of Semi Final 2

KCL 2025 Squads

Alleppey Ripples

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, Arjun Nambia

Calicut Globstars

Rohan Kunnummal (c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV

Kochi Blue Tigers

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Kollam Sailors

Sachin Baby (c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Thrissur Titans

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Trivandrum Royals

Krishna Prasad (c), Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith, Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, Ananthakrishnan J

Story first published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 7:52 [IST]
