KCL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings, Results of Kerala Cricket League on August 30 after Calicut Globstars beat Trivandrum Royals

Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 is the second edition of Kerala's premier domestic T20 tournament, organized by the Kerala Cricket Association.
Taking place from August 21 to September 7, 2025 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, it features six teams: Alleppey Ripples, Trivandrum Royals, Aries Kollam Sailors, Kochi Blue Tigers, Calicut Globstars, and Thrissur Titans. Sanju Samson headlines as the star signing for Kochi Blue Tigers.
|Team
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|PTS
|NRR
|1. Kochi Blue Tigers
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|+0.778
|2. Calicut Globstars
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|+0.722
|3. Thrissur Titans
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|-0.280
|4. Kollam Sailors
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+0.624
|5. Alleppey Ripples
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.844
|6. Trivandrum Royals
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|-0.934
PL: Played, W: Win, L: Loss, NR: No Result, NRR: Net Run Rate, PTS: Points
**Points Table updated after Match 19
|Date
|Match Number
|Teams
|Result
|Thursday, August 21
|Match 1
|Aries Kollam Sailors vs Calicut Globstars
|Kollam won by 1 wicket
|Match 2
|Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers
|Kochi won by 8 wickets
|Friday, August 22
|Match 3
|Alleppey Ripples vs Thrissur Titans
|Thrissur won by 7 wickets
|Match 4
|Aries Kollam Sailors vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
|Trivandrum won by 4 wickets
|Saturday, August 23
|Match 5
|Kochi Blue Tigers vs Alleppey Ripples
|Kochi won by 34 runs
|Match 6
|Thrissur Titans vs Calicut Globstars
|Thrissur won by 9 runs
|Sunday, August 24
|Match 7
|Calicut Globstars vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
|Calicut won by 7 wickets
|Match 8
|Kochi Blue Tigers vs Aries Kollam Sailors
|Kochi won by 4 wickets
|Monday, August 25
|Match 9
|Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans
|Kollam won by 8 wickets
|Match 10
|Alleppey Ripples vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
|Alleppey won by 4 wickets
|Tuesday, August 26
|Match 11
|Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers
|Thrissur won by 5 wickets
|Match 12
|Alleppey Ripples vs Calicut Globstars
|Calicut won by 44 runs
|Wednesday, August 27
|Match 13
|Calicut Globstars vs Kochi Blue Tigers
|Calicut won by 33 runs
|Match 14
|Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Thrissur Titans
|Thrissur won by 11 runs (VJD Method)
|Thursday, August 28
|Match 15
|Kochi Blue Tigers vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
|Kochi won by 9 runs
|Match 16
|Aries Kollam Sailors vs Alleppey Ripples
|Alleppey won by 2 runs
|Friday, August 29
|Match 17
|Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors
|Kollam won by 3 wickets
|Match 18
|Calicut Globstars vs Alleppey Ripples
|Alleppey won by 2 wickets
|Saturday, August 30
|Match 19
|Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Calicut Globstars
|Calicut won by 13 runs
|Match 20
|Kochi Blue Tigers vs Thrissur Titans
|Sunday, August 31
|Match 21
|Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Aries Kollam Sailors
|Match 22
|Alleppey Ripples vs Kochi Blue Tigers
|Monday, September 1
|Match 23
|Thrissur Titans vs Alleppey Ripples
|Match 24
|Calicut Globstars vs Aries Kollam Sailors
|Tuesday, September 2
|Match 25
|Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars
|Match 26
|Thrissur Titans vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
|Wednesday, September 3
|Match 27
|Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Alleppey Ripples
|Match 28
|Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers
|Thursday, September 4
|Match 29
|Alleppey Ripples vs Aries Kollam Sailors
|Match 30
|Calicut Globstars vs Thrissur Titans
|Friday, September 5
|Semi Final 1
|2nd Placed Team vs 3rd Placed Team
|Semi Final 2
|1st Placed Team vs 4th Placed Team
|Sunday, September 7
|Final
|Winner of Semi Final 1 vs Winner of Semi Final 2
Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, Arjun Nambia
Rohan Kunnummal (c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV
Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG
Sachin Baby (c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS
Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose
Krishna Prasad (c), Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith, Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, Ananthakrishnan J