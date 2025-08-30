Cricket KCL 2025: Sachin Baby's Kollam Sailors edge Thrissur Titans in rain-hit thriller By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 0:02 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Kollam Sailors pulled off a dramatic three-wicket win over Thrissur Titans in a rain-curtailed contest, chasing down a stiff revised target of 148 with five balls to spare under the VJD method. MS Akhil emerged as the hero, smashing an unbeaten 44 off just 12 balls to seal the game, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Put in to bat first, the Titans made 138/4 in 13 overs after persistent showers forced a reduction in play. Their innings began shakily, with opener Anand Krishnan dismissed for just 2 and Ahmed Imran falling soon after for 16, undone by Eden Apple Tom and Sharafuddeen. However, the middle order responded strongly. Varun Nayanar contributed a quick 22 before rain interrupted proceedings with just 3.5 overs left.

On resumption, Shone Roger and Arjun AK turned the momentum with a blistering assault. Roger anchored the innings with 51 off 29 deliveries, while Arjun lit up the final overs with a breathtaking cameo - blasting 44 off just 14 balls, including three sixes and a four in the last over alone. Their late surge propelled the Titans to a competitive score, adjusted to 148 for Kollam to chase.

The reply started poorly for Kollam as opener Vishnu Vinod departed in the first over to Ajinas. Sachin Baby counter-attacked with a fluent 36 off 18 balls, striking two boundaries and three sixes, while Ashiq Mohammed chipped in with a cameo of 13 off 6. But with Rahul Sharma and Vatsal Govind failing to make an impact, Kollam slipped into a precarious position.

Just when the Titans looked on top, Akhil turned the contest on its head. In the 10th over, he launched into Ajinas, dispatching him for four consecutive sixes to swing the game back in Kollam's favour. Supported by Sharafuddeen's steady 23, Akhil carried the chase home in ruthless fashion, sealing victory with five deliveries left.

For Thrissur, Ajinas finished with three wickets while Aditya Vinod claimed two, but their efforts were undone by Akhil's late blitz. The defeat was a setback for the Titans, though they showcased resilience with both bat and ball. Kollam, meanwhile, consolidated their position in fourth place on the table with six points, keeping their playoff hopes alive.