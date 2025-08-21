KCL 2025 Schedule: Kerala Cricket League Season 2 Full List of Fixtures, Teams, Live Streaming Info - All you Need to Know

The Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025, organized by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), is set to deliver an electrifying second season of T20 cricket, showcasing Kerala's vibrant cricketing talent and passion.
Held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, this premier domestic T20 tournament aims to provide a platform for local players to shine, attract national attention, and celebrate Kerala's growing cricketing culture. With star players, intense rivalries, and a festival-like atmosphere, KCL 2025 promises 17 days of thrilling action.
KCL 2025 runs from August 21 to September 7, 2025, featuring 33 matches, including league-stage games and playoffs. The tournament kicks off with Aries Kollam Sailors facing Calicut Globstars.
KCL 2025 Squads: Full List of Players of all Six Kerala Cricket League Teams for Season 2
Alleppey
Ripples
Aries Kollam Sailors
Calicut Globstars
Kochi Blue Tigers
Thrissur Titans
Trivandrum Royals
KCL 2025: Who are the Captains of Kerala Cricket League?
Sanju Samson (Kochi Blue Tigers): India's wicketkeeper-batter and the highest-paid player in the KCL 2025 auction (INR 26.8 lakh), Samson is expected to be a game-changer with his explosive batting and leadership.
Mohammed Azharuddeen (Alleppey Ripples): An icon player known for his aggressive wicketkeeping-batting style.
Rohan Kunnummal (Calicut Globstars): A dynamic top-order batsman with a flair for big scores.
Basil Thampi (Kochi Blue Tigers): A skilled fast bowler and icon player, known for his pace and accuracy.
Sachin Baby (Kollam Sailors): A reliable middle-order batsman with experience in domestic circuits and also the captain of the Kerala ranji team.
Vishnu Vinod (Thrissur Titans): A powerful wicketkeeper-batter, fetched INR 12.8 lakh at the auction.
Vignesh Puthur (Alleppey Ripples): The young Mumbai Indians spinner was retained by the Alleppey Ripples and will play a key part for them.
Abdul Bazith (Trivandrum Royals): A versatile all-rounder and icon player, expected to contribute significantly for the Royals.
KCL 2025 is poised to be a high-octane tournament with intense competition, local rivalries, and standout performances. The double round-robin format ensures plenty of matches, with each team playing 10 league-stage games, leading to fierce battles for the top four playoff spots. Expect high-scoring encounters, given the T20 format and the batting-friendly pitches at Greenfield International Stadium. The presence of Sanju Samson, alongside other icon players, adds star power, likely drawing significant crowds and viewership. Free entry to matches ensures a vibrant atmosphere, with fans creating a carnival-like energy.
Each team will play 10 group stage matches. From the six, four will advance to the semifinals and the Final shall take place on September 7.
|Date
|Match Number
|Teams
|Thursday, August 21
|Match 1
|Aries Kollam Sailors vs Calicut Globstars
|Match 2
|Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers
|Friday, August 22
|Match 3
|Alleppey Ripples vs Thrissur Titans
|Match 4
|Aries Kollam Sailors vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
|Saturday, August 23
|Match 5
|Kochi Blue Tigers vs Alleppey Ripples
|Match 6
|Thrissur Titans vs Calicut Globstars
|Sunday, August 24
|Match 7
|Calicut Globstars vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
|Match 8
|Kochi Blue Tigers vs Aries Kollam Sailors
|Monday, August 25
|Match 9
|Aries Kollam Sailors vs Thrissur Titans
|Match 10
|Alleppey Ripples vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
|Tuesday, August 26
|Match 11
|Thrissur Titans vs Kochi Blue Tigers
|Match 12
|Alleppey Ripples vs Calicut Globstars
|Wednesday, August 27
|Match 13
|Calicut Globstars vs Kochi Blue Tigers
|Match 14
|Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Thrissur Titans
|Thursday, August 28
|Match 15
|Kochi Blue Tigers vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
|Match 16
|Aries Kollam Sailors vs Alleppey Ripples
|Friday, August 29
|Match 17
|Thrissur Titans vs Aries Kollam Sailors
|Match 18
|Calicut Globstars vs Alleppey Ripples
|Saturday, August 30
|Match 19
|Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Calicut Globstars
|Match 20
|Kochi Blue Tigers vs Thrissur Titans
|Sunday, August 31
|Match 21
|Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Aries Kollam Sailors
|Match 22
|Alleppey Ripples vs Kochi Blue Tigers
|Monday, September 1
|Match 23
|Thrissur Titans vs Alleppey Ripples
|Match 24
|Calicut Globstars vs Aries Kollam Sailors
|Tuesday, September 2
|Match 25
|Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars
|Match 26
|Thrissur Titans vs Adani Trivandrum Royals
|Wednesday, September 3
|Match 27
|Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Alleppey Ripples
|Match 28
|Aries Kollam Sailors vs Kochi Blue Tigers
|Thursday, September 4
|Match 29
|Alleppey Ripples vs Aries Kollam Sailors
|Match 30
|Calicut Globstars vs Thrissur Titans
|Friday, September 5
|Semi Final 1
|2nd Placed Team vs 3rd Placed Team
|Semi Final 2
|1st Placed Team vs 4th Placed Team
|Sunday, September 7
|Final
|Winner of Semi Final 1 vs Winner of Semi Final 2
All the odd-numbered matches of each day will start at 2:30 pm IST, while the even-numbered matches will start on 6:45 pm IST, except the Match 2, which will start at 7:45 pm IST. The final is scheduled to start at 6:45 pm IST.
Fans can catch live action on Star Sports network and stream matches on the FanCode app and website.