Cricket Kerala Cricket Association president Jayesh George appointed as maiden WPL Chairman By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 13:47 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to have a new leadership with Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) President Jayesh George elected as its new chairman.

The BCCI Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai unanimously approved his appointment, making him the first chairman in the league's history.

Jayesh George began his administrative career as secretary of the Ernakulam District Cricket Association before holding positions as joint secretary, treasurer, secretary, and president of the KCA. He also served as BCCI joint secretary in 2019 and has been president of the KCA since 2022.

He has been widely recognized for his organizational skills, playing a key role in launching the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), which gained strong popularity in the state. His contributions were crucial in the successful conduct of its first two seasons, and his administrative experience is expected to benefit the smooth functioning of the WPL.

On the day, Mithun Manhas was also appointed as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, succeeding Roger Binny.

"As the country celebrates Navratri, a festival that honors women's power, receiving this position at such a time brings me immense joy. I thank the BCCI for placing their trust in me and the Kerala Cricket Association for their support. I will strive to make the Women's Premier League better and to provide new opportunities for women cricketers," said Jayesh George.

KCA secretary Vinod S. Kumar said George's appointment would provide a significant boost for women's cricket in Kerala. "Next year, when the KCA launches its women's cricket league, this achievement will serve as a great inspiration. Under his leadership, we hope to bring WPL matches and other major women's cricket events to Kerala as well," he said.