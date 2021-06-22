Kevin Pietersen congratulates ICC Hall of Fame inductee Kumar Sangakkara, calls him 'a hero around the world'

One of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen and astute captains of the modern era, Sangakkara played 134 Tests, scored 12,400 runs at 57.40, took 182 catches and effected 20 stumpings, and was grace personified at the crease. He ended his career as the most prolific run-scorer of his country.

West Indies batting great Brian Lara - who himself is a Hall of Fame Inductee - led several cricketers in congratulating the stylish left-handed batsman from Sri Lanka and said on Star Sports Select Dugout expert, said "Kumar Sangakkara, unlike many batsmen, prevailed in all conditions, against all bowling attacks around the world. And most importantly, he did it in their backyard, not just his. Kumar Sangakkara on many occasions have amazed me, but the one that stands out the most was his four consecutive centuries in the 2015 ICC World Cup in Australia. That was something to behold. Just out of the world. Congratulations to you Kumar Sangakkara on being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Welcome."

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee also lauded Sangakkara on the development and said, "I want to say a big congratulations to Kumar Sangakkara for being inducted to the ICC Hall of Fame. What a legend of a guy, what a legend of a cricketer, geez, we had our battles in the field, but a terrific guy on and off the field. Played with absolute heart and passion. That's what Test cricket is all about - And even different formats of the game as well. We were also teammates, playing for the Kings XI Punjab in the first IPL, back in 2008. A terrific guy. Congratulations, Mate! I'm looking forward to celebrating and catch up next."

Legendary Australia opener Mathew Hayden, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, hailed Sangakkara's skill, mindset and leadership and said, "True testimony to your skill, your mindset, your leadership, your overall ability to be able to control, play in a balanced statesmanlike manner; makes you absolutely hands down. I think one of the finest recipients of this fantastic award."

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen hailed Sangakkara as a great person and player who is wonderful for the game. Pietersen said, "Kumar Sangakkara inducted into the Hall of Fame, it just makes me smile. Great person, a great player, wonderful for the game. And he just does so much. He is a hero in Sri Lanka. He is a hero around the world. Buddy congratulations, amazing. Quite outstanding. What an achievement. You and your family must be so proud of you and I know how much it means to you."