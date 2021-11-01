Kevin Pietersen tweets in Hindi to back under pressure Team India, says players are not robots

Coming into the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 as a strong title-contender, India lost their tournament-opener by 10 wickets to Pakistan and then followed that up with an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Team India are now languishing at number five in Group 2 points table and their progression in the tournament depends on other teams. The team's unexpected below-par show has drawn sharp criticism from its passionate supporters. However, Pietersen, who represented England in 104 Tests and 136 ODIs, came out in India's defence.

"In sport, one wins and one loses. No player takes the field to lose. Representing your country is the biggest honour. Please understand that sportspersons are not robots and they need support all the time," Pietersen tweeted in the Hindi language.

Former players questioned the shot-selection of the batters as well the sudden change in batting under with Rohit Sharma coming out to bat at number three instead of opening the innings. India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also backed the team.

"Let's not be harsh on our players. Yes, we know them for better cricket. Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results (players get hurt the most after a loss). But well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning the match. They were fantastic in all departments," Harbhajan tweeted.

"Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India's body language wasn't great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won't make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ," tweeted former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side now has an outside chance of making it to the semi-finals if it wins the remaining games and hopes New Zealand lose their match against Afghanistan.

(With PTI inputs)