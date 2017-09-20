Khalid Latif banned for five years for spot fixing

Lahore, September 20: Pakistan cricket's anti-corruption tribunal on Wednesday (September 20) banned opener Khalid Latif for five years and fined him one million rupees over a spot-fixing case, the second casualty after teammate Sharjeel Khan was banned late last month.

"Latif is banned for five years and fined one million rupees after the proceedings of the case," the three-member tribunal announced.

The 31-year-old has played five one-day internationals and 13 T20Is, the last of which was against the West Indies in Abu Dhabi in September 2016.

In August Sharjeel was banned for five years, with two-and-a-half years suspended, for his role in the spot-fixing scandal.

Latif had been charged with breaching six clauses, including the serious offense of luring other players to taker part in fixing.

Under the PCB code players can appeal rulings before an independent arbitrator within 14 days of the decision.

Four other players -- Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan, Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Nawaz -- were also included in the investigation on multiple charges.

Irfan and Nawaz admitted not reporting the bookie's offer. Irfan was banned for one year with six months suspended and fined one million rupees. Nawaz was banned for two months, with one suspended, and fined 200,0000 rupees.