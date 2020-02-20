Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

Kings XI Punjab's IPL 2020 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|March 30, Monday
|Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab
|8PM
|Delhi
|April 4, Saturday
|Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8PM
|Mohali
|April 8, Wednesday
|Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
|8PM
|Mohali
|April 11, Saturday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab
|8PM
|Chennai
|April 14, Tuesday
|Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8PM
|Mohali
|April 17, Friday
|Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings
|8PM
|Mohali
|April 20, Monday
|Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab
|8PM
|Mumbai
|April 23, Thursday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab
|8PM
|Kolkata
|April 26, Sunday
|Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|4PM
|Mohali
|April 29, Wednesday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab
|8PM
|Jaipur
|May 3, Sunday
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab
|4PM
|Bengaluru
|May 8, Friday
|Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals
|8PM
|Mohali
|May 12, Tuesday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab
|8PM
|Hyderabad
|May 16 Saturday
|Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals
|8PM
|Mohali
Kings XI Punjab 2020 Squad:
The Kings XI Punjab will enter the upcoming edition of the IPL with 25 players.
KXIP Squad: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande
Kings XI Punjab Team News
Kings XI Punjab made some big buys during the IPL auction in December, picking up the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell. But the KL Rahul-led team suffered a big blow as Maxwell is set to miss the beginning of the IPL. Maxwell suffered an elbow injury on February 11 and that ruled him out for Australia's South Africa tour and also the beginning of the IPL.
But the Punjab team will take a lot of strenght from the fact that their skipper is in fine form. The Anil Kumble-side will bank upon Rahul and Gayle to hold together the top order. The Punjab team has a lot of gems in their bowling unit as well. The likes of Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell make the bowling unit a formidable one.
Kings XI Punjab's Past IPL Record
The Kings XI Punjab have never won the IPL. And with the league reaching its 13th edition, KL Rahul's side will be desperate to lay their hands on the silverware. The Punjab team failed to make it to the play-offs last season, finishing sixth on the points table.
After reaching the play-offs in the inaugural edition in 2008, Punjab have never made it to the playoffs except the 2014 season. In 2014 Kings XI Punjab lost the final to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Following that the Punjab team have not made it to the playoffs even once.