Cricket
Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

By
Bengaluru, Feb 20: The Kings XI Punjab is set to start the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League in New Delhi, when they take on hosts Delhi Capitals on March 30th.

With the thirteenth edition of the IPL beginning on March 29, the Punjab team will play their opener on the second day. The KL Rahul-led team, who will begin their campaign at the Feroz Shah Kotla, will also end their league stage against the Delhi team. Having failed to qualify for the play-offs in the previous edition, the Punjab team will look to turn around their fortunes in the upcoming edition.

Following their opener against Delhi, the team will play their first home match of the season on April 4. The Anil Kumble-coached side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali in their first home tie of the season. The Punjab team will end the league stage at home, where they will host the Delhi Capitals on May 16.

Here, MyKhel brings to you KXIP's full schedule, venues, timings and squad.

Kings XI Punjab's IPL 2020 Schedule

Date Match Time Venue
March 30, Monday Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab 8PM Delhi
April 4, Saturday Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8PM Mohali
April 8, Wednesday Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians 8PM Mohali
April 11, Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab 8PM Chennai
April 14, Tuesday Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8PM Mohali
April 17, Friday Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings 8PM Mohali
April 20, Monday Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab 8PM Mumbai
April 23, Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab 8PM Kolkata
April 26, Sunday Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders 4PM Mohali
April 29, Wednesday Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab 8PM Jaipur
May 3, Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab 4PM Bengaluru
May 8, Friday Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals 8PM Mohali
May 12, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab 8PM Hyderabad
May 16 Saturday Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals 8PM Mohali
Kings XI Punjab 2020 Squad:

The Kings XI Punjab will enter the upcoming edition of the IPL with 25 players.

KXIP Squad: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande

Kings XI Punjab Team News

Kings XI Punjab made some big buys during the IPL auction in December, picking up the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell. But the KL Rahul-led team suffered a big blow as Maxwell is set to miss the beginning of the IPL. Maxwell suffered an elbow injury on February 11 and that ruled him out for Australia's South Africa tour and also the beginning of the IPL.

But the Punjab team will take a lot of strenght from the fact that their skipper is in fine form. The Anil Kumble-side will bank upon Rahul and Gayle to hold together the top order. The Punjab team has a lot of gems in their bowling unit as well. The likes of Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell make the bowling unit a formidable one.

Kings XI Punjab's Past IPL Record

The Kings XI Punjab have never won the IPL. And with the league reaching its 13th edition, KL Rahul's side will be desperate to lay their hands on the silverware. The Punjab team failed to make it to the play-offs last season, finishing sixth on the points table.

After reaching the play-offs in the inaugural edition in 2008, Punjab have never made it to the playoffs except the 2014 season. In 2014 Kings XI Punjab lost the final to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Following that the Punjab team have not made it to the playoffs even once.

Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 22:18 [IST]
