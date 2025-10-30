India vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal: Where to Watch IND-W vs AUS-W Telecast in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Cricket KKR Head Coaches in IPL: Who have held the Head Coach role before Abhishek Nayar at Kolkata Knight Riders? By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 16:17 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Abhishek Nayar has been appointed as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2026 season, replacing Chandrakant Pandit after a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Nayar, a former Mumbai all-rounder and former assistant coach of the Indian national team, has had a long association with KKR, working behind the scenes in player development and the academy. He returned to KKR's support staff in 2025 after his stint with Team India. Well-regarded for his modern and innovative coaching methods, Nayar has played a key role in transforming players like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

KKR and their Head Coaches in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), one of the most popular and successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), have been guided by several prominent head coaches since their inception in 2008. Over the years, these coaches have played vital roles in shaping the team's strategies, grooming players, and clinching IPL titles.

The journey began with John Buchanan, who coached KKR in the inaugural IPL seasons of 2008 and 2009. Buchanan was known for his innovative approach and had previously coached Australia to great success. His tenure laid the foundation for KKR's competitive spirit. Following him, Dave Whatmore took charge for the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Whatmore's experience proved valuable in stabilizing the team during the early years.

The golden era for KKR began under the coaching of Trevor Bayliss, who led the team between 2012 and 2015. Bayliss masterminded two IPL championships for KKR in 2012 and 2014. Under his guidance, players like Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell flourished. Bayliss's calm and tactical leadership was key to KKR's success during this period.

From 2016 to 2019, Jacques Kallis took over the helm as head coach. A former all-rounder of high repute, Kallis focused on developing young talents while maintaining the core strength of the side. Though KKR did not win the IPL during his stint, Kallis's coaching was important in team rebuilding phases.

Brendon McCullum, former New Zealand captain and aggressive batsman, was appointed head coach for the 2020 to 2022 seasons. Under McCullum, KKR adopted a more attacking and fearless style of play. His impact was visible with improved performances and a fresh team energy. Before the appointment of Nayar, Chandrakant Pandit honed the head coach role for three seasons.

KKR Head Coaches List

2008-2009: John Buchanan

2010-2011: Dave Whatmore

2012-2015: Trevor Bayliss

2016-2019: Jacques Kallis

2020-2022: Brendon McCullum

2023-2025: Chandrakant Pandit

Present: Abhishek Nayar