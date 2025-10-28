English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
KKR Superfan Ashok Chakraborty hoists Knight Riders high at Everest Base Camp

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

In an awe-inspiring act of devotion, Kolkata Knight Riders superfan Ashok Chakraborty carried his love for the team to breathtaking new heights as he reached the Everest Base Camp on October 19.

Braving the harsh terrain and freezing conditions of the Himalayas, Ashok proudly unfurled the KKR flag and wore the team's purple and gold jersey at one of the world's highest peaks. His journey captured the true spirit of fandom - one that goes beyond stadiums and city boundaries to celebrate loyalty, passion, and perseverance.

KKR Superfan Ashok Chakraborty hoists Knight Riders high at Everest Base Camp

The KKR camp expressed immense pride in their supporter's extraordinary achievement, acknowledging it as a symbol of the unwavering love that unites millions of KKR fans worldwide.

Ashok's gesture beautifully reflected the team's ethos - to push limits, rise above challenges, and keep striving for greatness, both on and off the field. His story stands as a reminder that the KKR spirit is not just about cricket; it's about resilience and the relentless pursuit of dreams.

As KKR prepares for the IPL 2026 auction, this spirit becomes increasingly significant. Following a tough 2025 season that saw inconsistency and missed opportunities, the franchise is expected to make crucial changes to rebuild its core.

With a focus on youth development and balanced team dynamics, Kolkata aims to bounce back stronger, which will have its crucial building blocks in the upcoming IPL 2026 mini auction. The Knight Riders are expected to release some of their deadwoods and bring fresh signings to bolster their side for the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 12:37 [IST]
