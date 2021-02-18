KKR Team 2021 Players List: Complete List of Kolkata Knight Riders players with price in IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders: Full list of retained and release players

Ahead of the auction the Kolkata team had 17 players in their roster. With most of their key players retained, the Knights have not made any big buys but the scalp of Shakib al Hasan was their prized scalp.

The Eoin Morgan-led side added Shakib al Hasan to their squad for 3.2 crores. With Sunil Narine, Andre Russell’s form slightly dipping, adding the top T20 all rounder to their side for just 3.2 crores was a steal of a deal for the Kolkata outfit.

The Knights also added Harbhajan Singh to the squad, picking him up for his base price of 2 crores.

In the previous edition of the IPL, the Knights finished with 14 points from as many matches, but missed out on a playoff berth due to their poor run rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Players Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Tim Seifert

Players bought from auction: Shakib al Hasan (3.2 crores), Sheldon Jackson (20 lakhs), Vaibhav Arora (20 lakhs), Karun Nair (50 lakhs), Harbhajan Singh (2 crores), Ben Cutting (75 lakhs), Venkatesh Iyer (20 lakhs), Pawan Negi (50 lakhs)