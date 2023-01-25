KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding Presents: Rs 50 crore apartment, BMW car from Kohli, sports bike from Dhoni

The wedding happened at the Khandala-based farmhouse of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Athiya's father. The couple took nuptial vows in an intimate ceremony in presence of close family members and friends.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: 'They are officially a couple now,' declares Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty

After the wedding of the power couple, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan informed the media persons about the wedding and the married couple later took to their social media handles to share pictures from the wedding.

"In your light, I learn how to love..." Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," they wrote on their respective social media handles.

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: How Twitter reacted to the Grand Wedding of the Indian Star

The bride looked resplendent in a pink lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in a beige sherwani. The newlyweds also posed for the photographers waiting outside the wedding venue post the ceremony.

The couple is likely to host a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues before the Indian Premier League (IPL). But the couple has already received wedding gifts, including a plush apartment, swanky cars, a bike, and ornaments, from their family and friends.

Wedding presents KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty received

Swanky apartment from parents: As per reports, Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty have gifted their daughter and son-in-law a plush apartment in Mumbai which is worth Rs 50 crore.

BMW car from Virat Kohli: Former India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have gifted the couple a BMW car worth Rs 2.17 crore.

MS Dhoni gifts a bike: Former India captain MS Dhoni, under whom Rahul made his international debut across all three formats, has reportedly gifted him a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs 80 lakh.

Salman Khan: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has gifted the couple with an Audi worth Rs 1.64 crore.

Other gifts: Veteran Bollywood actor, Jackie Shroff, has gifted Athiya Shetty a Chopard Watch worth Rs 30 Lakh. Actor Arjun Kapoor has gifted Athiya a diamond bracelet of Rs 1.5 crore.