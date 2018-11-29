KL Rahul needs to take more responsibility: Sanjay Bangar

1. Bangar on Rahul

"Rahul has been looking in good shape, including today. It is just that he is finding new ways to get out. Even today, the ball was quite afar when he played it away from his body and lost his wicket. But what we are reading he is playing the ball well and he is one hit away (from form). We know his ability and if he converts that to performances then it is important for the team. He is not a young player any more and he is on his second tour here. He has played 30 Tests and he has a responsibility. We expect him to play with that responsibility and play his role for the team."

2. Opening, No 6 slots up for grabs

Bangar made it clear that the opening combination as well as the number six slot for the first Test in Adelaide beginning on December 6 are still up for grabs. He said the second innings will help decide about the composition of the batting line-up, with Rahul, Murali Vijay, Rohit Sharma and Hanuma Vihari in focus for the opening and number six spots. "I would say there are still some spots to be taken. We will keep a close eye on how the second innings goes and it gives some other batsmen a hit especially M Vijay and middle-order batsmen, and see how they go. We are looking at the opening slot as well as the number six slot. Those are the positions we are still looking at, we have not decided yet," he said.

3. Bangar on Prithvi Shaw

"He has made a mark straightaway in whichever format he has played limited overs or first-class cricket, Irani Trophy, Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy or India A. He has shown he can adapt to the conditions and to the stage as well. He plays with a lot of clarity and the impressive thing about him is that he gets into good positions with clarity of mind and fearlessness of youth that helps him quite a bit," said Bangar.

4. Bangar happy with batsmen getting runs

"It was important that we switch to this format of the game because some of the guys are coming from T20s. Some Test guys, except for Cheteshwar Pujara, had a first-class game in New Zealand as well. From that perspective, Virat switching formats from T20 to four-day game, Pujara coming straight back in the groove, Ajinkya spending a lot of time. Hanuma Vihari played with a lot of confidence and clarity. Rohit came back and got a knock, spending some time in the middle. All in all pretty satisfying effort from our side."