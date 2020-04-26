KL Rahul raises Rs 8 lakh by auctioning his World Cup bat and cricket gears to help vulnerable children

According to reports, the Karnataka cricketer's bat received the highest bid of Rs 2,64,228. His Test, ODI and T20I jerseys were sold for Rs 1,32,774, Rs 1,13,240 and Rs 1,04,824 respectively.

His pads were sold for Rs 33,028 while his helmet was sold for Rs 1,22,677. After the bidding, the cricketer raised a total of Rs 7,99,553 (approximately Rs 8 lakh).

In a video message posted on Twitter on his birthday, the Karnataka batsman said all proceeds from the auction will go to the Aware Foundation, that works to provide dispossessed, disadvantaged and vulnerable children in India the right to education.

"I have decided to donate my cricket pads, my gloves, helmets and some of my jerseys to our collaboration partner Bharat Army. They are going to auction these things out and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation," Rahul said.

"It's a foundation that looks towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn't pick a better day to do this."

Rahul, like every other cricketer, is presently spending time at home in self-isolation as the world combats the novel coronavirus pandemic which has claimed more than two lakh lives world over. India is also under complete lockdown as it battles against the deadly pandemic.