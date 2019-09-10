Cricket
KL Rahul's form a concern, Rohit may be given chance to open in Tests: MSK Prasad

By
KL Rahul's form a concern: Prasad

New Delhi, September 10: KL Rahul's form has been a matter of concern for some time now especially because he has not been able to convert starts. Even in the recent tour to the West Indies, Rahul had made 44 and 38 at Antigua while he made 13 and 6 at Jamaica.

In that light, chief selector MSK Prasad admitted the form of Rahul was a concern and said Rohit Sharma will be considered for the spot in the longer format as well.

1. Prasad on Rahul and Rohit

"As selection committee we haven't met after the conclusion of the West Indies tour. We will definitely take this (Rohit as opener) point into consideration when we all meet and discuss about it," Prasad told India Today. "KL (Rahul) is definitely a great talent. Of course, he is going through a bit tough time in Test cricket. We are definitely concerned about his form. He needs to spend more time on the wicket and regain his touch and form," he added.

2. Sourav Ganguly backs Rohit

"I had suggested earlier about trying Rohit Sharma as an opener in Test cricket and I still believe that he needs to be given an opportunity because he is too good a player to be left out in the cold," Ganguly had written in his column for The Times of India.

3. Kumble's view

"I am not really sure about pushing Rohit at the top unless it is a desperate situation. Yes, are we in a desperate situation where we are looking for an opener in someone who has done well at the domestic level, is it worth considering that or should Rohit, Yes, he is a high-quality player sitting on the bench, should he be pushed at the top?

"I mean those things you need to start looking. Yes, he certainly has the experience, he certainly has the ability to bat anywhere in the batting line-up. Opening the batting in Test matches I think is a bit different to opening in ODIs but having said that, you'll only know when you push him into that situation," said Kumble.

4. Why Rahul's form is a concern

Rahul's last 50+ score was his 149 against England at the Oval mid last year and since that knock he has not scored 50 in 12 innings. Even that 149 was his first 50-plus score in 15 innings. It means in the last 27 innings, Rahul has just one fifty plus knock. It's a poor stat for a Test opener.

Rohit may open instead of Rahul: Prasad
Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 13:55 [IST]
