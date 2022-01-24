Kohli, Anushka request media to refrain from publishing daughter Vamika's pictures

Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are parents to one-year old Vamika, and the couple have always requested the media from posting pictures of the toddler. But during India's third ODI on Sunday (Jan 24) against South Africa, the cameras panned towards Anushka holding her daughter and celebrating Kohli's half-century.

The video went viral within minutes of social media with screenshorts of the babies face shared extensively. The video has been trending with #Vamika on Twitter. Following the incident, on Monday, Kohli and Anushka took to social media and requested the media to not publish the toddler's image.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli and Anushka wrote, "Hi guys! We realise that our daughters images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter.

"We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!" the couple added.

Earlier last month, when the team was heading out to South Africa, Kohli had made the similar request to the waiting papparazzi. While getting off the team but, Kohli had requested the media waiting outside the airport to not take pictures of his daughter.

Vamika celebrated her one-year birthday a few days ago, and the former Indian skipper along with actress-wife Anushka Sharma has always maintained that they would shield the toddler and has shielded their daughter from the shutterbugs. Last year during an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session, Kohli was asked why the couple doesn't post pictures of Vamika on social media.

The former Indian skipper had responded, saying, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Despite Kohli's half-century, India led by KL Rahul on Sunday lost the ODI series 3-0 to hosts South Africa. Earlier after winning the opening Test, the Men In Blue lost the Test series 2-1. Following the Test series, Kohli, who stepped down from Test captaincy, bringing the curtains down on all captaincy in all formats.

(With inputs from PTI)