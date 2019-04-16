Kohli backs call to give Negi 19th over, Chahal remains optimistic

1. Kohli on Negi call

"At the end, we had to take the risk with the left-arm spinner, with two right-handed batsmen. Giving pace was risky, especially with a bit of dew. Unfortunately, it didn't come off," Kohli said. "We played a pretty good game I guess. With the ball, we weren't that great in the first six overs but the guys fought hard in the middle overs and came back well," he added.

2. Kohli on Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali tried to swing match in RCB's favour by bagging two crucial wickets of Quinton De Kock and Rohit Sharma. But to no avail. "He's (Moeen) been outstanding for us, striking the ball well and bowling with a lot of heart. It's good to see a senior player taking responsibility and he deserves all the credit."

3. Chahal still optimistic

"If we win the next six games we can qualify (for playoffs). Last year a team had qualified with 14 points, so it is not the end of the road yet. You never know what will happen next," Chahal said in the post-match press conference. "If you see the wicket was turning and it wasn't easy to score runs against the spinners and I think we bowled well till about 18 overs and it was a case of a couple of bad overs that took the match away. "We thought with two overs and 22 runs to win, we had a chance but Hardik (Pandya) played so well. Don't think you can blame a particular bowler, whether it is a spinner or pacer. It is a team game," Chahal said.

4. Rohit on Hardik and Malinga

"The way he is hitting, it gives us confidence as a team that there is someone who can hit that well at the end and win crucial games. Lasith's performance matters a lot to us. We missed him for a few games. His form is very critical for Mumbai. Trust me, with all that he has done over the years, bowling at the death at the Wankhede is very difficult. Credit goes to the bowlers in general for restricting a good RCB batting line-up to 170 odd."