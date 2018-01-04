India vs South Africa: Kohli & Co cannot take a shower for more than two minutes in Cape Town

Bengaluru, January 4: The Indian cricket team has been told not to shower for more than two minutes in Cape Town, the South African capital city that is hit with an unprecedented water crisis.

According to a report in the Indian Express, a series of curbs have been introducted in Cape Town to conserve water. Virat Kohli-led India is currently touring South Africa where they will play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals (ODI) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20I). The first Test will start on January 5. An ODI and a T20I have also been scheduled at Newlands, Cape Town.

There's a water crisis in Cape Town. Travelers should be prepared (and can help). https://t.co/iyc2bAWm9D pic.twitter.com/0u2gcXPQo9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 1, 2018

"When you have to worry about something as important as water, it's difficult to spare some mind space for sports," the report quoted a resident as saying.

A Crisis Level 6 on water has been declared by the Cape Town City council. As per this restriction, an individual can use only 87 litres or 10,000 litres a month. Every drop counts as the city council keeps a track on borewells and well points within Cape Town.

VIDEO: @faf1307 says the groundsman has prepared a fantastic pitch in spite of the drought in Cape Town.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/CwFwBU80L6 — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) January 4, 2018

It's not just the cricketers, even the residents in Cape Town have been officially asked by the city council not to shower for more than two minutes.

However, there's something positive for the Indian cricket team due to Cape Town's water crisis. Less underground water means there will be less moisture at the ground and a dry wicket for the first Test. But there was grass on the pitch to make for an interesting contest.

An Airbnb owner, quoted in the report, says he finds it embarrassing to tell guests not to flush their toilets. "I find it embarrassing to add that one line after I have given the usual instructions about keys and kitchen cleanliness. To tell somebody not to flush can't be a great start of gold standard in hospitality," the report quotes Nick as saying.

It's the summer season in South Africa, which as the name suggests is in southern hemisphere. The first rains in Cape Town are only expected in March. Cape Town is grippling from a drought for three consecutive years and residents fear this year may be the worst.