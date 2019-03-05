1. Kohli, man of the match

"When I walked in to bat, when the situation got difficult, I have no choice but to put my head down and bat through the innings. I'm more proud of our second innings than our first. Vijay Shankar batted outstandingly, but he was unfortunately run out and we lost Kedar and MS in quick succession. I was thinking of using Vijay in the 46th over, but I spoke to Rohit and MS, and they said, let's stick with Shami and Bumrah, and if they get some wickets we're on top, and that's exactly what happened.

Vijay kept it stump-to-stump, kept it simple, and it worked. It's always nice to speak to Rohit, he's the vice captain, MS has been around for so long, and you go and speak to the bowler as well. Invariably they're all on the same page.

2. Kohli on Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is a champion, two wickets in an over, just turned the game, happy to have him in our team. Just coming through these kinds of games gives us confident. It's important to look ugly at times, and come through and win. We might get these low-scoring games in the World Cup as well. This kind of a pitch was tailormade for Kedar Jadhav, he was actually keen to bowl the last over as well. It felt good to get to 40 ODI hundreds. It's just a number, but it feels good to win games for India.

3. Vijay Shankar

"It was just about being mentally clear, not be crowded mentally. Wanted to hit the hard lengths because it was reversing a bit, and I told myself to bowl at the stumps. I think when you play for the country you have to be ready to do whatever the team needs. I keep telling myself to work on all aspects of the game, and when the opportunity comes, be ready to grab it. I thought I was timing the ball well, rotating the strike in the middle overs. I was confident of doing that and it was a good partnership."

4. Aaron Finch

"It was one of those games where you take it as deep as you can and hope you can get over the line. Marcus Stoinis played a brilliant innings. The game ebbed and flowed the whole day. We had momentum, gave it back to them, and in the end they got over the line. If he takes a risk early on and gets out, we have no chance at all, so his approach was right. It was okay to get a start today, but starts don't win games. We got 30s and 40s, they got a hundred, and that was the difference. Virat was the difference in the game. If one of our top order got 80-100, we would have probably won the game."