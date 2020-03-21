Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kohli's record itself tells a lot, says Javed Miandad

By Pti

Karachi, March 21: Pakistani cricket legend Javed Miandad is in awe of Virat Kohli's batting and has picked the India captain as his favourite batsman, saying his record "itself tells a lot".

The former Pakistan captain picked the current India skipper as his favourite due to his "classy" batting.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the talent and depth present in the current Indian squad, Miandad especially praised Kohli for his enviable stats and the way he achieved them.

"I was asked who is the best in the Indian cricket team, so I choose Virat Kohli," Miandad said.

"I don't have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible. Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast-bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn't play spinners well."

Miandad, who aggregated 8832 runs in 124 Tests and 7381 runs in 233 ODIs for Pakistan, stated that both Rohit Sharma and Kohli make batting look easy.

One of the toughest competitors of his time, Miandad is known for his outspokenness. On Kohli, he added, "He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class."

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 17:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue