Kohli says team management is clear about Playing XI for World Cup

By
Virat Kohli hopes players will learn from the series defeat against Australia
Virat Kohli hopes players will learn from the series defeat against Australia

New Delhi, March 14: Virat Kohli said the Indian team management were clear about their "playing XI" going into the first match of the ICC World Cup 2019 despite their 2-3 ODI series defeat against Australia as only one slot is up for grabs. Before the start of the series, Kohli had said that a couple of places need to be sealed and now it is down to just one man.

1. Team combination for WC

"We are sorted combination wise. We know our playing XI going into the World Cup. There will be just one change based on condition. When Hardik Pandya comes back, he gives depth in batting and opens up options in bowling. We know where we are going. We are clear about our playing XI," Kohli said. While the confusion regarding No 4 slot and second wicketkeeper's position remain, the skipper said that one only place needs to be discussed. "We are more or less sorted," Kohli said. "Now, it's about giving guys their roles and expect them to stand up. We are not at all confused. Maybe there's just one spot we've to discuss."

2. Giving fringe players a chance

Kohli said giving fringe players game time was always an idea and he will not use it as an excuse for not winning the series against Australia. "Last three games, the idea was to give fringe guys some (game) time and see how they react. No excuses, we're expected to raise our standard of cricket. The changes will never be an excuse. We will take a lot of confidence going into the World Cup," he said.

3. Players taking corrective steps

Kohli said his players will reflect on the mistakes made during the series and take corrective measures going into the World Cup. "It's good we have had these losses, to correct these at the World Cup. The guys will reflect on this series quite a bit. We have been playing a lot of games on the road. We can be proud of the cricket that we've played in the last few months. The series didn't go well yes, but we've played well," the skipper said.

4. Kohli lauds Aussies

Kohli was magnanimous in his praise for the Australian side which had "more hunger". "We certainly thought it was a gettable target, they got away from us in the end, 15-20 more than what we could have kept them to. Overall, Australia deserved to win, they played with more passion, hunger and heart. Were brave in pressure situations, they way they raised their intensity meant they were deserving winners."

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019

