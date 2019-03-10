Kohli says the defeat against Australia will hurt the team

1. On the defeat

Stumping chances were crucial. We were sloppy in the field. The DRS call was a surprise, it's just not consistent at all, it's becoming a talking point in every game. It's going to be a cracker (the 5th ODI in Delhi), and we've to be at our best. We've had two eye-openers against this Australian side. This is definitely going to hurt, going to hurt the right way. The wicket remained good throughout. We've fallen the wrong side of the dew in two games, but that's not an excuse. Five chances in the last few overs a hard spill to swallow. Ashton played a hell of a knock. Handscomb played a brilliant innings while Khawaja held the innings together for them.

2. Ashton Turner

I am really lost for words. Stonis was doing a fitness test. Thought I'd be running drinks, but in the last minute I had to transit my mind from not playing to playing. Not every day you play this well as a team, and it was a great game, very fortunate to come out the right side. Batting is a lot of fun, there were a few close calls, I know I didn't nick the one that went upstairs, but heart was racing.

Few drop catches, very fortunate. It doesn't always happen. Haydos has been great to me, privileged to get my cap from him, still nervous standing up and talking to him. He's spent a lot of time with me in the nets, was a brilliant player of spin bowling. He's a legend, great to sit down and chat with him. Nice to hear good words from him. Try my best to watch ball closely against spin, easier to watch than not watch it.

3. Peter Handscomb

Lovely feeling, my role was to try to take it till the end as much as possible, pretty special. Uzzi (Khawaja) and I didn't talk much, we just left each other to play our own games. Once the dew came on, we noticed there wasn't much spin, helped us play our natural game. Maxi played a beautiful role, took the pressure off me. It was a critical innings in the grand scheme of things. Ashton Turner is an amazing player, we've seen what he's done in the BBL. He can take so much confidence from that going forward.

4. Aaron Finch

I thought that partnership between Usman and Handscomb was crucial, and for Pete to get his first hundred was outstanding. I think when we chased 300 in Australia, we tried to go with the same process. There was no panic, we knew we could chase even it got to 10-12 an over, wanted to take the game deep. I think it's about guys taking opportunities. Ashton playing his second game, to play a knock like that was superb. Pete is playing his 16th or 17th game. Usman is coming back. For guys to take their chances is superb. Ashton has done it in the BBL, to take on two class death bowlers in the end was magnificent.