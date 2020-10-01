Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Dinesh Karthik lauds young pacers Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

By
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik lauds young pacers Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Dinesh Karthik lauds young pacers Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Dubai, October 1: Former India U-19 pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti had an excellent game for Kolkata Knight Riders against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (September 30). Dinesh Karthik, the KKR captain, was effusive in the praise of the youngsters too, who braved injuries and uncertain times to make an impression in their team's 37-run win.

"It's a very special thing - these boys, the journey they've gone through when not playing, and for them to just come out and express themselves with the ball and ball was incredible," said Karthik. "The beautiful sight of the youngsters going for the catch no matter high it is," Karthik said in the post-match presentation.

Karthik admitted that he also would have batted first, had he won the toss. The Knight Riders made 174 for 6 while asked to bat first.

"We would have batted first, that was our plan. To put runs on the board was what we thought was the way forward on this ground. A lot of things pleased me - the way Gill started, the way Russell started, the way Morgan kept his head," added Karthik.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: EIB 0 - 1 ECF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 13 October 1 2020, 07:30 PM
Punjab
Mumbai
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, October 1, 2020, 9:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More