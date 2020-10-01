Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Dinesh Karthik lauds young pacers Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

"It's a very special thing - these boys, the journey they've gone through when not playing, and for them to just come out and express themselves with the ball and ball was incredible," said Karthik. "The beautiful sight of the youngsters going for the catch no matter high it is," Karthik said in the post-match presentation.

Karthik admitted that he also would have batted first, had he won the toss. The Knight Riders made 174 for 6 while asked to bat first.

"We would have batted first, that was our plan. To put runs on the board was what we thought was the way forward on this ground. A lot of things pleased me - the way Gill started, the way Russell started, the way Morgan kept his head," added Karthik.