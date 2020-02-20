Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2020 league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2020 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|March 31, Tuesday
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|8PM
|Bengaluru
|April 3, Friday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
|8PM
|Kolkata
|April 6, Monday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
|8PM
|Kolkata
|April 9, Thursday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|8PM
|Jaipur/Guwahati
|April 12, Sunday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
|8PM
|Kolkata
|April 16, Thursday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|8PM
|Hyderabad
|April 19, Sunday
|Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|8PM
|Delhi
|April 23, Thursday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab
|8PM
|Kolkata
|April 26, Sunday
|Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|4PM
|Mohali
|April 28, Tuesday
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|8PM
|Mumbai
|May 02, Saturday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|8PM
|Kolkata
|May 07, Thursday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|8PM
|Chennai
|May 10, Sunday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8PM
|Kolkata
|May 15, Friday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8PM
|Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders' 2020 Squad
The Kolkata Knight Riders will enter the thirteenth edition with 23 players.
KKR team: Dinesh Karthik, Nikhil Naik, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Chris Green, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe
Kolkata Knight Rider Team News
Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders made headlines when they broke the bank to sign Australian star Pat Cummins and when the season gets underway all eyes will be on the Australian to make a mark and justify his price tag.
Apart from Cummins, the Knights also will have the services of England's World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan. Morgan who was a former Knight's player was picked up by KKR for Rs. 5.25 crore. But despite having the World Cup winning captain in their ranks, KKR head coach Brendon McCullum had confirmed that Dinesh Karthik will continue to lead the Kolkata team
Kolkata Knight Riders' Past IPL Record
The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the title twice in the past. The first time the Kolkata team laid their hands on the trophy was in 2012. The second time the Knights lifted the trophy was in 2016.
In the last edition the Knights narrowly missed out on the playoffs and with a solid team for the upcoming edition, KKR will certainly hope to comfortably reach the playoffs.