Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2020 league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

Bengaluru, Feb 20: The Kolkata Knight Riders are all set for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to begin on March 29th at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Knight Riders, who have lifted the IPL trophy twice - in 2012 and 2014 - will go out all guns blazing after stealing the show at the IPL auction. The auction for the 13th edition was held in December and the Knight Riders stole the show as they broke the bank to sign Australian star Pat Cummins for a record deal.

Having secured a starry line-up the Knights are set to begin their campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 31.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side will play their first home game against the Delhi Capitals on April 3rd at the Eden Gardens. The Knights will play their last league game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 15th at the Eden Gardens.

Here, MyKhel brings to you KKR's full schedule, venues, timings and squad.

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2020 Schedule Date Match Time Venue March 31, Tuesday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8PM Bengaluru April 3, Friday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals 8PM Kolkata April 6, Monday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 8PM Kolkata April 9, Thursday Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8PM Jaipur/Guwahati April 12, Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 8PM Kolkata April 16, Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8PM Hyderabad April 19, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8PM Delhi April 23, Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab 8PM Kolkata April 26, Sunday Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders 4PM Mohali April 28, Tuesday Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8PM Mumbai May 02, Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 8PM Kolkata May 07, Thursday Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8PM Chennai May 10, Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8PM Kolkata May 15, Friday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8PM Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders' 2020 Squad The Kolkata Knight Riders will enter the thirteenth edition with 23 players. KKR team: Dinesh Karthik, Nikhil Naik, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Chris Green, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe Kolkata Knight Rider Team News Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders made headlines when they broke the bank to sign Australian star Pat Cummins and when the season gets underway all eyes will be on the Australian to make a mark and justify his price tag. Apart from Cummins, the Knights also will have the services of England's World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan. Morgan who was a former Knight's player was picked up by KKR for Rs. 5.25 crore. But despite having the World Cup winning captain in their ranks, KKR head coach Brendon McCullum had confirmed that Dinesh Karthik will continue to lead the Kolkata team Kolkata Knight Riders' Past IPL Record The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the title twice in the past. The first time the Kolkata team laid their hands on the trophy was in 2012. The second time the Knights lifted the trophy was in 2016. In the last edition the Knights narrowly missed out on the playoffs and with a solid team for the upcoming edition, KKR will certainly hope to comfortably reach the playoffs.