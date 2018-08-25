KPL 2018: All-round Stuart Binny powers Belagavi Panthers to win over Ballari Tuskers

At the same time, credit must also go to the Belagavi bowlers, marshalled well by their skipper Stuart Binny, who himself picked up 2-27 to add to his useful 31 (34b, 1x4, 1x6) with the bat earlier. In fact, it was a true case of the captain leading from the front as Binny showed in the outfield too with one good catch and an outstanding one, both at the midwicket fence, this after a few chances were put down.

Ballari's chase of Belagavi's 157/7 in their 20 overs, took off in real earnest with opener CA Kathik going hammer and tongs. But just as the batsmen to follow were to do, Karthik (31, 11b, 4x4, 2x6), after taking medium pacer Niyaz Nizar for three boundaries in the fourth over, threw it away by going for one more, only to be easily caught off the resultant skier.

At 118 for 5 at the end of the 15th they were 7 ahead of Belagavi at the same point with an equal five wickets in hand. But where the likes of number 7 Nideesh M (17 not out) and number 9 Prashanth S (18 not out, 8b, 3x4) had propped Belagavi to allow them to add 46 in the last five, Ballari faltered in getting 40 of their final five.

Medium pacer D Avinash was the man who gained the most by simply landing the ball in the right areas and allowing his skipper to do the rest. First Binny, who also took two catches off his own bowling, first calmly pouched the potentially dangerous Abhinav Manohar, this after he had been let off twice.

Then a little later, T Pradeep seemed to have got enough power to send the ball sailing well over the fence to the left of Binny, later named man of the match, but the all-rounder wasn't having it. Binny ran hard and lunged out for the ball with his left hand and came up with a beauty thus ensuring that his own knock as well as the 26-ball 38 (6x4, 1x6) start provided by his opener Stallin Hoover, wasn't in vain.

Brief scores: Belagavi Panthers: 157/7 in 20 overs (Stalin Hoover 38, Avinash D 25, Stuart Binny 31; T Pradeep 2-28, Ritesh Bhatkal 2-19) beat Ballari Tuskers: 135 all out in 18.5 overs (Karthik CA 31, CM Gautam 24; Niyas Nizar 2-23, Avinash D 3-20, Stuart Binny 2-27) by 22 runs.

Sunday's matches (Aug 26, 2018) - Mysuru Warriors vs Hubli Tigers 2.00 pm;

Bijapur Bulls vs Ballari Tuskers 6.40 pm, SNDR Wadiyar Stadium, Mysuru

Live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Hotstar