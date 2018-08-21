Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

KPL 2018: Dean Jones takes master class for Bijapur Bulls' players

Posted By:
Bijapur Bulls players are all ears as Dean Jones speaks to them during the KPL 2018
Bijapur Bulls players are all ears as Dean Jones speaks to them during the KPL 2018

Hubli, August 21: The rains that delayed the start of the KPL 2018 match between the Bijapur Bulls and the Belagavi Panthers here at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium on Tuesday (August 21) came as a blessing for some of the players. They could spent some time with former Australian player Dean Jones, who is doing the commentary for official broadcaster Star Sports, a pioneer of one-day cricket in the mid 80s and 90s.

Taking advantage of Jones' presence in the middle, the Bijapur Bulls players gathered to hear him share some of his vast knowledge.

Jones, one of Australia's great fielders, spent about 20 minutes with the lads and particularly touched on the slip catching process, which given India's slip catching woes these days (with the current Test at Trent Bridge being an exception), was worth its weight in gold.

Jones shared tips on how to follow the ball from the bowlers' hand, something most coaches too would advise but he also added that the fielders, say at point and cover too, should do the same. By watching the bowler's hand there's a chance of anticipating if the ball would be pitched up or short and that would allow the respective fielder to get that extra edge, was Jones' advice.

Then turning to batting, Jones spoke to the batsmen about the importance of knowing what their good length was, that is he wanted each batsman to identify and mentally mark his good length depending on his individual height. His point being that one must know his good length not the good length.

You can bet the lads were all ears. It was indeed time well spent.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 20:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue