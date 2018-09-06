KPL 2018 Final: As it happened: Bijapur Bulls defeat Blasters by 7 wickets to grab title

Mysuru, September 6: After weeks of exciting cricket, the KPL 2018 has come to its final clash and Bengaluru Blasters will face Bijapur Bulls at the SDNR Wadiyar stadium here on Thursday (September 6).

KPL 2018 FINAL: LIVE SCORE

How the teams match up? Who will handle the pressure of the big match better? Questions are galore and MyKhel brings you the live coverage of KPL 2018 title clash. Get ready for BisiBisiCrickettu.

So, that ends our KPL 2018 coverage. But don't go away without reading the full report and other stories. CIAO CIAO THAT'S IT. Bijapur Bulls, the 2015 champions, lift the KPL 2018 title. They beat Blasters by seven wickets. A six by Nagabharat sealed the win. 3rd wicket down But Bulls are just 16 runs away Bulls are poised to win their second KPL title and the first title came in 2015. Bulls are 76/2 after 10 overs and they need a princely 26 runs off 60 balls to lift KPL 2018 title. WICKET NO 2 -- Bulls are 72/2 in 9.4 over MG Naveen departs for a well made 43 off 31 balls 47/1 - Shreyas Gopal deceives Bharath Chipli with a googly. But Bulls bring up their 50 at the end of the 7th over. Bulls skipper Bharath Chipli and MG Naveen are making the chase look so easy. 46/0 after 6 Power Play overs. First six for Blasters - MG Naveen slog sweeps Anand Doddamani and takes total to 22/0 16 for no loss in 3.3 overs. It's a slow start by T20 standards but they are chasing just 102. So, no hurry lads Bijapur Bulls restricted Bengaluru Blasters to 101. Up to their batsmen now Blasters are 97/9 and they have just four balls left in the innings. Trouble Blasters are 97/9 and they have just four balls left in the innings. Trouble Blasters are 92/8 in 18.3 overs - Abhishek departs. What a fall! Blasters are 92/7 as Arshdeep Brar goes in the 18.2 overs. Cariappa ends his four-over spell conceding just 13 runs and he picked up a wicket. Spinners have been very good for Bulls this evening Wicket no 6 down for Blasters as Bhandage goes to Appanna - his third wicket and Blasters are 80/6. All they have is just over 4 overs to create some force Bhandage hammers a six as Blasters looking for momentum. And they need plenty too 5th wicket down for Blasters at 59. Shreyas Gopal perishes to KC Cariappa. They are stuttering 55 for 4 are Blasters after 11 overs. Pavan Deshpande departed for 9 KB Pawan falls to left-arm spinner KP Appanna for 22 and Blasters are 41/3 after 8 overs. KB Pawan completes 1000 runs in KPL. Riveting passage - first six for Blasters in this game by Pawan. Two brilliant saves on the field for Bulls by skipper Bharath Chipli and young 'keeper Shrijith Two players with identical name are the crease for Blasters - KB Pawan and Pavan Deshpande Robin edged one off Naveen to Shrijith behind the wicket. Blasters are 20/2 in 3.1 overs. Big blow that is When in flow Uthappa is a good sight to watch. He has already crunched two fours and looks good for more Blasters are batting and they are 3/1 after first over. They lost Chetan Williams in that over. KB Pawan and skipper Robin Uthappa are at crease They have been the voice and eyes of KPL 2018 The broadcast crew! @StarSportsIndia #KPLFinal2018 #NammaKPL #KPL2018 #BisiBisiCrickettu #BengaluruVsBijapur pic.twitter.com/eotFC7iCVP — Namma KPL (@KPLKSCA) September 6, 2018 Mysuru is ready to host the KPL 2018 final. As the lights face where only the fittest survive, survivors go into battle, and the outcome will determine the true victors. Victors who will hold their head high and face a legion of patriots for whom they truly fight for. #KPLFinal2018 #BisiBisiCrickettu #BengaluruVsBijapur pic.twitter.com/scNukfdIgJ — Namma KPL (@KPLKSCA) September 6, 2018