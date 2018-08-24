Cricket

KPL 2018: Mysuru leg launched - Venue, schedule and timings

The Mysuru leg of KPL 2018 has been launched on Friday
Mysuru, August 24: The Mysuru leg of the KPL 2018 was launched here on Friday (August 24) well ahead of the original schedule because of incessant rains in Hubbali.

"Due to continued inclement weather and persistent wet outfield the KSCA has taken a decision to move the matches from Hubli to Mysore with immediate effect," said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Official Spokesperson for the KSCA.

"With all the interest generated this year by our partners at Star Sports and on social media, we look forward to continuing this exciting tournament in this lovely city," he said.

Present at the event were Dodda Ganesh, former India pacer, Ragini Dwivedi, Brand Ambassador for the KPL, Mruthyunjaya, Official Spokesperson, KSCA, Sudhakar Rai, KSCA Zonal Chairman, Mysuru, and Balachandar, KSCA MC Member and Zonal Convener, Mysuru.

"I am very happy to see the way the KPL has grown over the years. It's without a doubt provided the players with a huge platform on which to blossom," said Dodda Ganesh as he addressed the gathering.

"I wish I had such a platform in my playing days. The players must make full use of the opportunity provided to them. I hope everyone who is a part of the tournament here will go back with more fond memories."

Balachander, representing the KSCA in Mysuru said: "The KPL is in its seventh season now and we couldn't be happier. When we were approached to host additional matches this season, we had no hesitation in saying yes. We will be hosting the third leg of the event in Mysore from tomorrow and the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium is fully geared up. We are the people of Mysuru will turn in big numbers to support all the teams."

Saturday's matches (August 25)

Belagavi Panthers vs Ballari Tuskers, 2:00 pm

Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters, 6:40pm

Venue: At the KSCA SDNR Wadiyar Stadium, Mysuru.

Live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Hotstar

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 21:10 [IST]
